The impact of moving the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade to Saturday caused a major ripple with families, especially those who came from out of town.

It was felt among performers, bands and workers alike.

Wednesday afternoon, less than 24 hours before the parade was originally scheduled to step off, organizers announced that the parade would be postponed to Saturday morning due to a storm expected to impact the area Thursday morning.

The news blindsided the Sims family, who traveled from Florida to see their daughter perform as part of the Great American Marching Band, one of 10 school bands that was set to perform in the parade.

"We came up to see her. It's our first time in New York City," Dustin Sims said. "We've had a great week, but now we gotta decide whether we're gonna stay another day or not."

The Marching Illini of the University of Illinois is in the same boat. While the group did get to perform under the bright lights of Times Square on Wednesday night, they, too, are now scrambling.

"Right now, there is no plan. They've gotta work on logistics. There's 410 of them," said Darby Rosenfeld, whose son is in the band.

Florida-based makeup artist Amanda Anderson was hired to do makeup for parade performers. She made a quick pivot and rebooked her flights so she could stay an extra day, not wanting to miss out on the opportunity.

"I was in Macy's, actually, when I found out, and I look up and there was like three girls crying already. People were sitting down, very somber. It was an experience," she said.

Tourist Juan Fradera already spent thousands for what was supposed to be a once-in-a-lifetime experience.

"This is my first time in New York, so it was gonna be a lot of firsts for me. I was really excited," he said.

His flight leaves Saturday morning.

"I'm on my way back to my hotel right now to scream, cry a little bit and look at my options," Fradera said.

Will Coss, executive producer and vice president of Macy's Branded Entertainment, said parade organizers are in communication with all parade participants, including those who traveled from out of state.

"We are optimistic that we're going to be able to maintain the parade that we set out to produce and to deliver to New York City on Thanksgiving," he said.