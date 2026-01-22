Luigi Mangione's backpack will be at the center of a federal court hearing on Friday

Luigi Mangione, accused in the December 2024 murder of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson, is expected to appear in federal court on Friday.

The hearing, which Judge Margaret Garnett said will be brief, is designed to determine whether Mangione's backpack was lawfully searched when he was arrested at a McDonald's in Altoona, Pennsylvania.

Judge Garnett said the hearing will be, "about the established or standardized procedures in use by the Department in December 2024 for securing, safeguarding, and, if applicable, inventorying the personal property of a person arrested in a public place."

An image of a backpack was released by prosecutors on Dec. 8, 2025. Manhattan District Attorney's Office

The defense argues it was a warrantless search, and has asked the judge to suppress evidence found in the backpack, including a 3D-printed handgun and a loaded magazine, as well as a notebook, map and "survival kit."

In a lengthy evidentiary hearing in his state trial, Altoona police officers involved in the search of his backpack testified it was their standard procedure to recover property like a backpack from a suspect at the time of his arrest, and a preliminary search of the backpack also would've been standard procedure.

The defense also claims Mangione was questioned before his Miranda rights were read.

The government argues everything was done appropriately.

The judge has ordered prosecutors to bring in an Altoona police officer to testify about the department's arrest procedures, and the witness doesn't have to be an officer who was at the scene. The order requests an officer with sufficient authority and experience.

Mangione, 27, has pleaded not guilty to federal and state charges related to Thompson's killing, which set off a nationwide manhunt. If convicted on some of the federal charges he faces, Mangione could get the death penalty.

Mangione's defense team is also trying to get two federal counts against him, including the one that brings the possibility of the death penalty, dismissed.

Jury selection for the trial is tentatively scheduled to start in the fall.