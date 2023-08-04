Long Island Rail Road service impacted for morning commute after derailment that injured more than a dozen in Jamaica, Queens

NEW YORK -- Long Island Rail Road riders should expect service changes and delays for the morning commute following Thursday's derailment that injured more than a dozen people in Jamaica, Queens.

CBS New York's Elijah Westbrook is live at Mineola Station, a major transfer point for commuters heading west toward New York City.

The MTA says commuters should expect delays, congestion and reduced speeds around the derailment area. Eastbound trains continue to bypass the Hillside, Hollis and Queens Village stations.

Officials said the train took off from Grand Central Madison and was headed to Hempstead. Eight cars were knocked off the tracks in an area called "hall interlocking," a network of signals and tracks that allow trains to switch direction.

The MTA said it's are ruling out speed as a factor, since the train was traveling 54 miles per hour, which is well below the speed limit of 80 miles per hour.

While the investigation continues, riders should expect track changes at Jamaica and delays through the day. The MTA advises riders check for updates on their app before heading to work.

Meanwhile, crews are working to repair the damage and working to figure out what went wrong.

