Expert opinion: What are likely causes of LIRR train derailment in Jamaica, Queens?

Expert opinion: What may have caused LIRR train derailment?

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Rail Road train derailment is under investigation this afternoon in Jamaica, Queens.

Several minor injuries were reported after seven cars derailed.

Moments after the derailment, we spoke with an expert about what causes train derailments.

City College of New York train expert and engineer Robert Paaswell said they're more common than people may think.

While details are still coming in on this particular case, Paaswell shared a few possible causes, including speed, wheel issues, track issues and faulty switches.

"It looks like it was going through switches. So if I was there, and I'm not, one of the first things I would look at is what were the positions of the switches, and did some of the wheels miss where the switches go from one track to another?" he told CBS News New York.

MTA officials are expected to provide an update on the investigation and the injuries later this afternoon. Watch streaming live on CBS News New York.