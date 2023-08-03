Watch Live: LIRR train derails in Queens; At least 7 injuries reported

NEW YORK -- A Long Island Rail Road train derailed in Jamaica, Queens Thursday, injuring at least seven passengers.

It happened at around 11:30 a.m. just east of Jamaica Station at 175th Street and 93rd Avenue.

The FDNY said the injuries are considered not life threatening.

Firefighters could be seen transferring passengers from the derailed train to a rescue train, using a small platform to connect the two.

The rescue train took the passengers back to the Jamaica Station.

Eight cars of the train derailed, according to the FDNY. It's not yet clear what caused the derailment.

Eastbound trains are bypassing Hillside (LIRR employees only), Hollis and Queens Village due to a disabled train east of Jamaica.

LIRR trains are still running, but bypassing Hillside, Hollis and Queens Village, officials said.

Check back soon for more on this developing story.