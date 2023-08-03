Watch Live: LIRR train derails in Queens; At least 7 injuries reported
NEW YORK -- A Long Island Rail Road train derailed in Jamaica, Queens Thursday, injuring at least seven passengers.
It happened at around 11:30 a.m. just east of Jamaica Station at 175th Street and 93rd Avenue.
The FDNY said the injuries are considered not life threatening.
Firefighters could be seen transferring passengers from the derailed train to a rescue train, using a small platform to connect the two.
Watch: Chopper 2 over the scene
The rescue train took the passengers back to the Jamaica Station.
Eight cars of the train derailed, according to the FDNY. It's not yet clear what caused the derailment.
MTA officials are expected to give an update on the derailment soon. You can watch that live on CBS News New York.
LIRR trains are still running, but bypassing Hillside, Hollis and Queens Village, officials said.
Check back soon for more on this developing story.
