Athletes brave the elements for Long Island's first Ironman Triathlon

WANTAGH, N.Y. -- Despite the rain and wind, Long Island's first Ironman Triathlon was held Saturday at Jones Beach State Park.

Not only did participants have to swim, bike and run, they also had to compete with Mother Nature.

"Well, it's unfortunate that you can't control the weather, but you know what you sign up for when you're doing these things. It's all up to chance, so you just make the best of it and you have a good time," participant Yvonne Losino said.

"There's a lot of people, this is a big event, a big race. I think they did a good job with it, especially with the conditions. A lot of fun, looking forward to doing it next year," participant Brad Carosella said.

Organizers say over 3,000 athletes registered for the event.