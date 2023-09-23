Watch CBS News
Local News

Athletes brave the elements for Long Island's first Ironman Triathlon

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

WANTAGH, N.Y. -- Despite the rain and wind, Long Island's first Ironman Triathlon was held Saturday at Jones Beach State Park.

Not only did participants have to swim, bike and run, they also had to compete with Mother Nature.

"Well, it's unfortunate that you can't control the weather, but you know what you sign up for when you're doing these things. It's all up to chance, so you just make the best of it and you have a good time," participant Yvonne Losino said.

"There's a lot of people, this is a big event, a big race. I think they did a good job with it, especially with the conditions. A lot of fun, looking forward to doing it next year," participant Brad Carosella said.

Organizers say over 3,000 athletes registered for the event.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 23, 2023 / 5:43 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.