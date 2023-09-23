Tropical Storm Ophelia forms off East Coast. Here's the forecast for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Tropical Storm Ophelia forms

Tropical Storm Ophelia has formed with winds of 60 mph. While we, luckily, dodged a bullet last weekend as Hurricane Lee stayed offshore, September is the peak month for hurricane activity in the Atlantic Basin and this new tropical tempest may not be as forgiving.

Ophelia is expected to strengthen slightly as she parallels the East Coast Friday night into Saturday morning, but the storm is unlikely to become a hurricane. The odds simply are not favorable for hurricane development. Factors such as Ophelia's proximity to land, hostile upper atmospheric conditions, and cooler water will inhibit explosive intensification.

When will Ophelia make landfall?

As a moderate tropical storm, Ophelia is anticipated to make a landfall in North Carolina on Saturday afternoon. Despite the storm being so far away, our area will begin to feel effects very early on Saturday morning as Ophelia grows in size. Like an unwanted guest that lingers, Ophelia will stick around through Sunday, making for a miserable weekend.

Will Ophelia cause flooding?



Although our region will not see the brunt of Ophelia, widespread effects will be observed. These effects include heavy rain that may total over 4 inches and lead to flooding, gusty winds averaging 25 to 50 mph at times that can cause power outages, as well as coastal flooding resulting from a storm surge of up to 3 feet.

Recent storms could worsen Ophelia's impact

Recent weather patterns and events may exacerbate these potential effects. One is the very wet month that has been September thus far. With a surplus of over 2 inches for the month and water tables running high, it won't take much rain for flash flooding to occur, especially for areas with poor drainage. Secondly, the antecedent wet ground combined with the additional heavy rain and gusty winds would make weak trees more susceptible to falling, which in turn could lead to power outages. And lastly, with the passage of the major Hurricanes Franklin and Lee offshore in the last several weeks, local beaches have been left battered and eroded from days of pounding surf. These conditions could make coastal flooding much easier to occur.

While this region has seen its fair share of devastating tropical systems in recent years such as Irene, Sandy, and Ida, even a minor storm can wreak havoc sometimes. And regardless of whether Ophelia proves to be a menace or not, remaining vigilant to storms is always essential. Our geography ensures that Ophelia won't be the last threat we face from a tropical cyclone.

Ophelia's potential effects in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

Jersey Shore: Very windy with gusts between 35 and 55 mph, heavy rain totaling up to 4 inches in spots, high surf, dangerous rip currents and beach erosion. Coastal flooding with up to 3 feet of inundation.

Long Island: Also very windy with gusts between 35 and 50 mph, heavy rain averaging 1 to 3 inches, high surf, dangerous rip currents and beach erosion. Coastal flooding with up to 2 feet of inundation.

New York City : Windy with gusts between 25 and 40 mph, heavy rain totaling up to 2.5 inches, high surf, dangerous rip currents, and beach erosion. Coastal flooding with up to 2 feet of inundation.

Hudson Valley, Northern & Central New Jersey, Connecticut: Windy with gusts between 25 and 40 mph, heavy rain totaling up to 3 inches.

Weekend Ophelia forecast

Friday: Winds start to pick up late. Rain moves from south to north throughout the night. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Saturday: A wind driven rain. Rain will be heavy at times, with strong gusts. Very raw and damp. Highs will not get out of the low 60s.

Sunday: A few rounds of heavy rain, just not as steady as Saturday. Still windy and cool. Highs in the low to mid 60s.