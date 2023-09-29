Watch CBS News
Nassau County Exec. Bruce Blakeman urges people to stay in Friday night, but says flooding doesn't rise to state of emergency

No widespread flooding reported on Long Island
HERRICKS, N.Y. -- A portion of Herricks, New York got the worst of Friday's flooding in Nassau County, but the county executive said it doesn't rise to the level of a state of emergency. 

It appeared Herricks Park Pond overflowed, which caused problems across several surrounding blocks, but the water was receding Friday evening. 

Still, the weather marked the wettest September day on record. Peninsula Boulevard flooded and first responders rescued at least one driver in Oceanside. 

Herricks residents said their neighborhood flooded like this about six months ago, too.

"I don't think they were ready this time. So they didn't have sandbags out this time," said Lawrence Linn. "Last time they closed some roads, but no this is bad. Especially when it happens right now, traffic hour. There's a lot of detours right now." 

Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman sent a robocall urging people in low-lying areas on the North and South shores to avoid going out Friday night. 

