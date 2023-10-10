Long Islanders fear for loved ones trapped in Israel, held hostage by Hamas

MERRICK, N.Y. -- The conflict in Israel is really hitting close to home for many on Long Island, which has one of the largest communities in the country.

CBS New York has learned from local leaders there is one person being held hostage. That family is requesting privacy at this time.

In the meantime, the Jewish community on the island is coming together.

"I'm wondering if I'm going to be able to see my family again," Nassau County Legislator Mazi Pilip said Tuesday.

Pilip was emotional as she watched the tragedy unfold in her country.

"The last three days, I'm just crying day and at night. I can't sleep," Pilip said.

Pilip was born in Ethiopia and migrated to Israel when she was 12. She served in the Israeli Defense Force before moving to the United States.

"Part of me would like to go and join the army," Pilip said.

Her sister is currently a police officer on the ground.

The Israel-Hamas conflict is continuing with unprecedented airstrikes and gunfire. Authorities said the death toll continues to rise and more hostages are being held in Gaza.

"My sister told me today, 'Why are we hiding?'" Pilip said. "She keeps asking, 'Why are we hiding?'"

Her story is just one of many on Long Island, as thousands pray for their families and country.

Josh Dorsch is a rabbi at the Merrick Jewish Center.

"People in our community have family in Israel. We have friends in Israel. It's family and our family is under attack," Dorsch said.

He said he was just in Israel on a congregational trip six weeks ago.

"I was sitting at the border of Gaza with my 6-year-old son looking down. Right now, that very spot where we were sitting ... is pool of blood," Dorsch said.

Now, they're living with fear and anxiety.

"It's heartless. It's cold. I'm trying to hold back the tears right now when I think about the things I'm seeing. The only thing I can do is go home and hug my children," Dorsch said.

A stand-with-Israel rally is expected to be held at Eisenhower Park on Tuesday evening.