Huntington officials warn boaters to be prepared after tragic death of James Jaronczyk

HUNTINGTON, N.Y. -- As we head into official boating season, the message is be prepared for the unexpected.

CBS2's Jennifer McLogan reports it's been an emotional week for friends and family of a much-loved Long Island boater who lost his life when a rogue wave sent him overboard Sunday.

Read more: Body of James Jaronczyk found after boater fell overboard in Great South Bay

There was a tragedy on the Great South Bay this week. Dozens of volunteers, joined by experts, traversed coves and marinas for missing boater James Jaronczyk, who toppled into the water Sunday afternoon when his boat hit a freak wave 600 yards offshore.

Sadly, the body of the talented and respected professional boat handler was recovered Thursday.

From the Great South Bay to Long Island Sound, officials are warning boaters to be prepared for the unexpected.

Boating Safety Week kicks off May 20, but because of the beautiful Mother's Day weekend forecast and the tragedy already experienced in Long Island waters, the town of Huntington is on an early push for caution and awareness.

"We will begin with the eight-hour safe boating class, which the town graciously gives for free," said Jackie Martin, with Greater Huntington Yacht and Boating Clubs.

"Boaters, keep an eye out for kayakers, but stay out of the channels whenever possible," Town Supervisor Ed Smyth said.

Rules of the water are enforced by harbormasters, who have first-aid equipment, including AEDs, intoximeters, sound meters to enforce the state's noise ordinance and very high frequency (VHF) radio equipment.

"We started dating, and I took up the fishing hobby," boater Kailey Usek said.

"We are on a smaller boat, so it could get a little rough out there," boater Tom Tabone said.

Stocking life jackets and lights, they remember why the annual safety push was launched a decade ago when an overloaded boat capsized.

"I was there that fateful night when we lost three young children from the town of Huntington that drowned in a preventable accident," Huntington Town Clerk Andrew Raia said.

As town clerk, Raia's task can be grim.

"I'd prefer not to have to sign your death certificate because you made a bad mistake on the water," he said.

Be smart while having fun, he says.