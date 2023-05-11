Watch CBS News
Body of James Jaronczyk found after boater fell overboard in Great South Bay

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

BABYLON, N.Y. -- The body of James Jaronczyk, a boater who went missing after falling overboard in the Great South Bay, has been found. 

Village of Babylon officials said Thursday that Jaronczyk's body was found in the area off the Suffolk County shore where he fell overboard on Sunday. 

Jaronczyk, 28, left Tres Palms waterside restaurant in his 22-foot Progression speedboat that afternoon. A witness told investigators she looked up and saw Jaronczyk hit a rogue wave, but he was gone once the boat steadied. 

Family and colleagues joined the Coast Guard and Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau in the search for Jaronczyk, who they described as a skilled, enthusiastic fisherman and racing boat pilot. 

