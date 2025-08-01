More than 75 Long Island beaches under bathing advisories after recent rainfall
If you're looking to hit the beach on Long Island, health officials are warning against going in the water Friday.
Bathing advisories have been issued for more than 75 beaches in Nassau and Suffolk counties due to elevated levels of bacteria following Thursday's powerful rain storms.
Bathing advisory for Nassau County beaches
In Nassau County, 14 north shore beaches are impacted, along with two on the south shore.
- Centre Island Sound
- Creek Club
- Lattingtown Beach
- Laurel Hollow Beach
- Morgan Sound
- North Hempstead Beach Park
- Piping Rock Beach Club
- Pryibil Beach
- Ransom Beach
- Theodore Roosevelt Beach
- Sea Cliff Village Beach
- Soundside Beach
- Stehli Beach
- Tappen Beach
- Island Park Beach
- Philip Healey Beach
Suffolk County bathing advisory
Farther out in Suffolk County, 62 beaches are impacted along the northern shore.
- Amityville Village Beach
- Tanner Park
- Venetian Shores Beach
- Sound Beach POA East
- Sound Beach POA West
- Tides Beach
- Beech Road Beach (NSBA)
- Broadway Beach (NSBA)
- Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA)
- Shoreham Village Beach
- Shoreham Beach
- Corey Beach
- Stony Brook Beach
- Shoreham Shore Club Beach
- Miller Place Park Beach
- Scotts Beach
- Woodhull Landing POA Beach
- Bayberry Cove Beach
- Bayview Beach
- Grantland Beach
- Indian Field Beach
- Little Bay Beach
- Soundview Beach Association Beach
- Terraces on the Sound
- Havens Beach
- Eagle Dock Community Beach
- Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach
- West Neck Beach
- Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach
- Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach
- Gold Star Battalion Park Beach
- Head of the Bay Club Beach
- Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach
- Baycrest Association Beach
- Bay Hills Beach Association
- Crescent Beach
- Knollwood Beach Association Beach
- Fleets Cove Beach
- Centerport Beach
- Huntington Beach Community Association Beach
- Steers Beach
- Asharoken Beach
- Hobart Beach (Sound)
- Hobart Beach (Cove)
- Crab Meadow Beach
- Wincoma Association Beach
- Valley Grove Beach
- Prices Bend Beach
- West Islip Beach
- Benjamins Beach
- Islip Beach
- East Islip Beach
- West Oaks Recreation Club Beach
- Brightwaters Village Beach
- Bayport Beach
- Sayville Marina Park Beach
- Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach
- Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip)
- Callahans Beach
- Short Beach
- Nissequogue Point Beach
- Long Beach
- Schubert Beach
Health officials say the advisories should be lifted by 8 a.m. Saturday, just in time for a picture perfect weather weekend.
The impacted beaches are located in places typically hit with stormwater runoff, and officials recommend waiting two successive tidal cycles after the rain has ended before going in the water.