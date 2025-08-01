More than 75 Long Island beaches under bathing advisories after recent rainfall

Meet the lifeguard who has been watching over Asbury Park beaches for 57 years

If you're looking to hit the beach on Long Island, health officials are warning against going in the water Friday.

Bathing advisories have been issued for more than 75 beaches in Nassau and Suffolk counties due to elevated levels of bacteria following Thursday's powerful rain storms.

Bathing advisory for Nassau County beaches

In Nassau County, 14 north shore beaches are impacted, along with two on the south shore.

Centre Island Sound

Creek Club

Lattingtown Beach

Laurel Hollow Beach

Morgan Sound

North Hempstead Beach Park

Piping Rock Beach Club

Pryibil Beach

Ransom Beach

Theodore Roosevelt Beach

Sea Cliff Village Beach

Soundside Beach

Stehli Beach

Tappen Beach

Island Park Beach

Philip Healey Beach

Suffolk County bathing advisory

Farther out in Suffolk County, 62 beaches are impacted along the northern shore.

Amityville Village Beach

Tanner Park

Venetian Shores Beach

Sound Beach POA East

Sound Beach POA West

Tides Beach

Beech Road Beach (NSBA)

Broadway Beach (NSBA)

Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA)

Shoreham Village Beach

Shoreham Beach

Corey Beach

Stony Brook Beach

Shoreham Shore Club Beach

Miller Place Park Beach

Scotts Beach

Woodhull Landing POA Beach

Bayberry Cove Beach

Bayview Beach

Grantland Beach

Indian Field Beach

Little Bay Beach

Soundview Beach Association Beach

Terraces on the Sound

Havens Beach

Eagle Dock Community Beach

Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach

West Neck Beach

Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach

Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach

Gold Star Battalion Park Beach

Head of the Bay Club Beach

Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach

Baycrest Association Beach

Bay Hills Beach Association

Crescent Beach

Knollwood Beach Association Beach

Fleets Cove Beach

Centerport Beach

Huntington Beach Community Association Beach

Steers Beach

Asharoken Beach

Hobart Beach (Sound)

Hobart Beach (Cove)

Crab Meadow Beach

Wincoma Association Beach

Valley Grove Beach

Prices Bend Beach

West Islip Beach

Benjamins Beach

Islip Beach

East Islip Beach

West Oaks Recreation Club Beach

Brightwaters Village Beach

Bayport Beach

Sayville Marina Park Beach

Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach

Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip)

Callahans Beach

Short Beach

Nissequogue Point Beach

Long Beach

Schubert Beach

Health officials say the advisories should be lifted by 8 a.m. Saturday, just in time for a picture perfect weather weekend.

The impacted beaches are located in places typically hit with stormwater runoff, and officials recommend waiting two successive tidal cycles after the rain has ended before going in the water.