Watch CBS News
Local News

More than 75 Long Island beaches under bathing advisories after recent rainfall

By
Renee Anderson
Digital Producer, CBS New York
Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.
Read Full Bio
Renee Anderson

/ CBS New York

Meet the lifeguard who has been watching over Asbury Park beaches for 57 years
Meet the lifeguard who has been watching over Asbury Park beaches for 57 years 02:20

If you're looking to hit the beach on Long Island, health officials are warning against going in the water Friday. 

Bathing advisories have been issued for more than 75 beaches in Nassau and Suffolk counties due to elevated levels of bacteria following Thursday's powerful rain storms

Bathing advisory for Nassau County beaches

In Nassau County, 14 north shore beaches are impacted, along with two on the south shore. 

  • Centre Island Sound
  • Creek Club
  • Lattingtown Beach
  •  Laurel Hollow Beach
  •  Morgan Sound
  •  North Hempstead Beach Park
  •  Piping Rock Beach Club
  •  Pryibil Beach
  •  Ransom Beach
  •  Theodore Roosevelt Beach
  •  Sea Cliff Village Beach
  • Soundside Beach
  • Stehli Beach
  • Tappen Beach
  • Island Park Beach
  • Philip Healey Beach

Suffolk County bathing advisory

Farther out in Suffolk County, 62 beaches are impacted along the northern shore. 

  • Amityville Village Beach
  • Tanner Park
  • Venetian Shores Beach
  • Sound Beach POA East
  • Sound Beach POA West
  • Tides Beach
  • Beech Road Beach (NSBA)
  • Broadway Beach (NSBA)
  • Friendship Drive Beach (NSBA)
  • Shoreham Village Beach
  • Shoreham Beach
  • Corey Beach
  • Stony Brook Beach
  • Shoreham Shore Club Beach
  • Miller Place Park Beach
  • Scotts Beach
  • Woodhull Landing POA Beach
  • Bayberry Cove Beach
  • Bayview Beach
  • Grantland Beach
  • Indian Field Beach
  • Little Bay Beach
  • Soundview Beach Association Beach
  • Terraces on the Sound
  • Havens Beach
  • Eagle Dock Community Beach
  • Cold Spring Harbor Beach Club Beach
  • West Neck Beach
  • Lloyd Neck Bath Club Beach
  • Lloyd Harbor Village Park Beach
  • Gold Star Battalion Park Beach
  • Head of the Bay Club Beach
  • Nathan Hale Beach Club Beach
  • Baycrest Association Beach
  • Bay Hills Beach Association
  • Crescent Beach
  • Knollwood Beach Association Beach
  • Fleets Cove Beach
  • Centerport Beach
  • Huntington Beach Community Association Beach
  • Steers Beach
  • Asharoken Beach
  • Hobart Beach (Sound)
  • Hobart Beach (Cove)
  • Crab Meadow Beach
  • Wincoma Association Beach
  • Valley Grove Beach
  • Prices Bend Beach
  • West Islip Beach
  • Benjamins Beach
  • Islip Beach
  • East Islip Beach
  • West Oaks Recreation Club Beach
  • Brightwaters Village Beach
  • Bayport Beach
  • Sayville Marina Park Beach
  • Bayberry Beach & Tennis Club Beach
  • Ronkonkoma Beach (Town of Islip)
  • Callahans Beach
  • Short Beach
  • Nissequogue Point Beach
  • Long Beach
  • Schubert Beach

Health officials say the advisories should be lifted by 8 a.m. Saturday, just in time for a picture perfect weather weekend

The impacted beaches are located in places typically hit with stormwater runoff, and officials recommend waiting two successive tidal cycles after the rain has ended before going in the water. 

Renee Anderson

Renee Anderson is a digital producer at CBS New York, where she covers breaking news and other local stories. Before joining the team in 2016, Renee worked at WMUR-TV.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue