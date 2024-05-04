This abandoned eyesore on Long Island is being transformed into a new community. Here's where.

This Long Island eyesore will be transformed into new housing

EAST FARMINGDALE, N.Y. -- More affordable housing is coming to Long Island after Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a 13-acre plot in Suffolk County is up for grabs under a new statewide housing initiative.

What's currently a state-owned eyesore in East Farmingdale will be transformed into new affordable housing units.

"This area has only had a 2% increase in housing building over the last decade. So we're far behind the need," said Hochul.

Vacant since the 1990s

The land along Conklin Street near Republic Airport in the Town of Babylon has been vacant since the 1990s.

"We put $650 million into a pot of money that's available for all the communities that will agree to become pro-housing communities," said Hochul. "I don't know what a developer will envision, certainly want it mixed-use housing. We want at least 20% affordable, but that doesn't mean there can't be other amenities for the community they'll create."

New York is accepting proposals from developers to transform the site now through Aug. 7, but construction won't start for another few years.

It's the first use of state land in Suffolk County this year to help combat the housing affordability crisis.

"I think we're gonna see an opportunity to take state-owned property with private sector experience in a developer who's going to be selected to run this, that's going to be done in accordance with local zoning," said Babylon Town Supervisor Rich Schaffer.

But not everyone thinks it's that simple.

Concerns about pollution

"The traffic, the poisons that could be in the ground, the congestion, the tax abatements. There's a slew of different aspects we have concerns with," said Tom Joseph Jr., president of the East Farmingdale Civic Association. "We aren't opposed to housing, but we want something that's done smart."

New York state and Babylon town officials say they will conduct any needed remediation of ground pollution.

Last summer, Hochul announced hundreds of affordable apartments will be built at 5 World Trade Center, a development in Lower Manhattan with housing dedicated to New Yorkers impacted by 9/11.