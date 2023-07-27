Watch CBS News
Local News

Affordable housing coming to World Trade Center, Gov. Kathy Hochul announces

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Hochul announces housing development in Lower Manhattan
Hochul announces housing development in Lower Manhattan 00:33

NEW YORK - There was a step forward Thursday morning for a planned development that includes affordable housing in Lower Manhattan. 

"The Public Authorities Control Board - a major step in the process - approved a major development here at 5 World Trade Center that will bring residential housing to the site for the first time ever," Gov. Kathy Hochul said. 

Hochul said the housing development will have 1,200 new apartments, more than six times the number of residential units created in Lower Manhattan in any given year. 

Hochul said one third will be permanently affordable to low and moderate income New Yorkers. 

First published on July 27, 2023 / 1:33 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.