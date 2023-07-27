Affordable housing coming to World Trade Center, Gov. Kathy Hochul announces

NEW YORK - There was a step forward Thursday morning for a planned development that includes affordable housing in Lower Manhattan.

"The Public Authorities Control Board - a major step in the process - approved a major development here at 5 World Trade Center that will bring residential housing to the site for the first time ever," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

Hochul said the housing development will have 1,200 new apartments, more than six times the number of residential units created in Lower Manhattan in any given year.

Hochul said one third will be permanently affordable to low and moderate income New Yorkers.