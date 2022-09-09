London residents reflect on Queen Elizabeth II's legacy, and look forward to reign of King Charles III

LONDON -- It was remarkably quiet at Buckingham Palace on Friday, especially when you consider just how many people were around outside.

And even when people did talk, it was mostly in hushed, respectful tones, CBS2's Ali Bauman reported.

Some came to be a part of history in the moment, and others were on hand to honor the Queen Elizabeth II's incredible legacy.

A trail of tributes line the roads all the way to Buckingham Palace, and as Bauman crossed the park to get there she found dozens of bouquets circling trees, with handwritten letters that read "An end of an era."

"She was my grandmother's queen, my mother's queen, my queen, my daughter's queen, and my granddaughter's queen," said Sue O'Grady of London.

O'Grady joined the thousands of people surrounding the palace so she could place her granddaughter's drawing of Queen Elizabeth -- and her corgi, of course -- at the gates.

"She drew it last night when she heard the news," O'Grady said.

As day turned into night, the steady procession of tributes did not stop, with many reflecting on the queen's legacy.

"Kindness at all costs," Joy Carter said. "She also believed in listening to others, so I think her legacy will be the gift of life and the gift of love and the gift of hope, even in hard times."

But the end of one era brings the start of another.

Rob Blakeman was in the crowd earlier as King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla walked into the palace.

"The king started greeting people along one side of the line and the queen consult came right over to me and Camilla shook my hand and chatting friendly to everybody around. It was a surreal experience, to tell the truth," Blakeman said.

He was among many out there hopeful for the future.

"I hope King Charles fulfills what we know he can do because I think he's going to be a great king," O'Grady said.

And while it was solemn out there, Bauman reported the overwhelming feeling from people was that of gratitude, for the queen unequivocally devoted to her people.