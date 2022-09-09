Watch Live: King Charles III to address British people for the first time as monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's death

Watch Live: King Charles III to address British people for the first time as monarch after Queen Elizabeth II's deathget the free app
King Charles III will deliver his first address as king to the British people on Friday following the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. For most Britons, the queen was the only monarch they ever knew, and her passing marked the end of an era that spanned seven decades.
"We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much-loved Mother," Charles said in a statement Thursday. "I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world."
Charles returned to London earlier Friday after spending the night at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where the queen died.
In the capital, throngs of people greeted the new king and his wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, as they made their way into Buckingham Palace, where Charles' speech would be recorded.
His ascension to the throne comes days after new Prime Minister Liz Truss was selected to lead the government in the wake of Boris Johnson's resignation. Truss traveled to Balmoral to meet with Queen Elizabeth on Monday — a meeting that would be the queen's last official engagement.
The royal transition happens at a time when Britain is facing economic challenges. With Russia's war in Ukraine causing an energy crisis, Truss announced an initiative Thursday to cap heating and electricity prices for the next two years.
How to watch King Charles III's address following Queen Elizabeth II's death
- What: King Charles III will address the British people for the first time since the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
- Date: Friday, Sept. 9, 2022
- Time: 1 p.m. EDT
- Location: Buckingham Palace, London
- Online stream: Live on CBS News in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device.
Note: Streaming plans are subject to change.