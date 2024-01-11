Full vacate order issued for Little Italy building after partial wall collapse
NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Buildings has issued a full vacate order for a building in Little Italy after a wall partially collapsed Wednesday.
A partial vacate order has been issued for a neighboring commercial space.
A new photo shows the illegal construction work happening inside 188 Grand St. The DOB says the work was being done without a permit.
Surveillance video shows the wall fall around 3 p.m. Wednesday, knocking over part of a construction fence outside.
No one was hurt.
