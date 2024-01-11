Watch CBS News
Full vacate order issued for Little Italy building after partial wall collapse

Work was being done without permit at Little Italy building, DOB says
NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Buildings has issued a full vacate order for a building in Little Italy after a wall partially collapsed Wednesday.

A partial vacate order has been issued for a neighboring commercial space.

A new photo shows the illegal construction work happening inside 188 Grand St. The DOB says the work was being done without a permit.

The city says there was renovation work being done without a permit at a Little Italy building that partially collapsed on Jan. 10, 2024. Department of Buildings

Surveillance video shows the wall fall around 3 p.m. Wednesday, knocking over part of a construction fence outside.

No one was hurt.

