Full vacate order issued for Little Italy building after partial wall collapse

Work was being done without permit at Little Italy building, DOB says

Work was being done without permit at Little Italy building, DOB says

Work was being done without permit at Little Italy building, DOB says

NEW YORK -- The New York City Department of Buildings has issued a full vacate order for a building in Little Italy after a wall partially collapsed Wednesday.

A partial vacate order has been issued for a neighboring commercial space.

A new photo shows the illegal construction work happening inside 188 Grand St. The DOB says the work was being done without a permit.

The city says there was renovation work being done without a permit at a Little Italy building that partially collapsed on Jan. 10, 2024. Department of Buildings

Surveillance video shows the wall fall around 3 p.m. Wednesday, knocking over part of a construction fence outside.

No one was hurt.