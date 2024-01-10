Part of building's façade collapses in NYC's Little Italy

NEW YORK - Emergency responders are on the scene of a partial façade collapse in Manhattan.

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Video from the scene shows a gaping hole in the first floor brick façade of the building at the corner of Mulberry and Grand Streets in Little Italy.

No injuries have been reported.

FDNY, Department of Buildings and Con Edison personnel are all responding to the scene.

A construction shed could be seen surrounding the first floor of the building.

Traffic delays, road closures and other disruptions were expected in the area.