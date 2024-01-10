Watch CBS News
Local News

Part of building's façade collapses in NYC's Little Italy

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

CBS News Live
CBS News New York Live

NEW YORK - Emergency responders are on the scene of a partial façade collapse in Manhattan. 

It happened around 3 p.m. Wednesday. 

Video from the scene shows a gaping hole in the first floor brick façade of the building at the corner of Mulberry and Grand Streets in Little Italy. 

No injuries have been reported. 

FDNY, Department of Buildings and Con Edison personnel are all responding to the scene. 

A construction shed could be seen surrounding the first floor of the building. 

Traffic delays, road closures and other disruptions were expected in the area. 

First published on January 10, 2024 / 3:52 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.