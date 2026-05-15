Long Island Rail Road disruptions continue day after Penn Station track fire

Disruptions for Long Island Rail Road riders continued Friday after a fire on the tracks in the East River Tunnel brought Penn Station service to a halt Thursday, ramping up chaos as a strike looms.

Riders have been rerouted to Grand Central Terminal, which is much more crowded than usual. In addition to the regular volume of Metro-North and LIRR riders coming through, it's also serving those would would normally depart from Penn Station.

"Not near as many trains running"

There is still extremely limited LIRR service to and from Penn Station after Thursday's electrical fire. So, most passengers have to use Manhattan's Grand Central Madison or Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn.

Commuters navigated another day of changes and disruptions, rushing to catch their trains at Grand Central.

"We just keep getting on line for a train and it gets canceled, we get notified," said Trish Beaumont, from Atlantic Beach. "So here we are, going for the third. Fingers crossed."

Nick Bowden, of Hicksville, left work early, saying the changes tripled the length of his commute.

"We were kind of packed in yesterday evening and this morning as well," he said. "So, not near as many trains running."

Impact extends beyond LIRR

NJ Transit Midtown Direct service is also being diverted to Hoboken Terminal. Rail tickets are being cross-honored by NJ Transit and private carrier buses, as well as PATH at Newark Penn Station, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

Amtrak, which owns the tunnel that caught fire, said crews were still working to make repairs. Amtrak had no estimate on when service could return to normal.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.