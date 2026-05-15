LIRR strike imminent as negotiations with MTA go down to the wire

Workers on the largest commuter rail system in the nation are just hours away from going on strike.

A coalition of five unions representing LIRR workers say they are prepared to walk off the job just after midnight tonight if there's no deal.

LIRR commuters are hoping the deadline pressure may be what's needed to get a deal done.

"Today is D-Day"

Friday morning, LIRR union leadership blamed the MTA for cutting Thursday's negotiations off short. Union and MTA negotiators spent roughly 12 hours at the bargaining table Thursday, but were unable to reach a deal.

"Today is D-Day, shall we say," union rep Kevin Sexton said.

The sticking point remains the compensation for the fourth year of the contract. Both sides have agreed on a 9.5% raise for three years. The MTA offered a 4.5% lump sum payment for the current year, which the union rejected as a "one-time gimmick."

"There's been proposals going back and forth between the parties. There's been movement," Sexton said. "I can't go into further details for obvious reasons, right? We're going back and forth. Like I said we're gonna give it our best guys. We want everybody to know that. We are doing everything in our power to prevent a service disruption. We just need a willing partner."

Sexton said it was unlikely the strike deadline would be extended.

Contingency plans in place

That means hundreds of thousands of customers who rely on LIRR service are making their own plans

The MTA has released its contingency plans outlining what LIRR commuters should do in the event of a strike, which include running shuttle buses to the Jamaica-179th Street and Howard Beach-JFK Airport stops. NICE buses will have extra buses as well, and parking lots at Nassau County parks can be used for carpooling.

Click here for a more detailed look at the various contingency plans.

Comptroller estimates strike will cost $61 million a day

The stakes are high. New York State Comptroller Tom DiNapoli said the strike could cause $61 million lost economic activity each day.

"A LIRR strike will be felt far beyond the tracks, triggering the loss of millions of dollars per day in lost economic activity, disrupting thousands of riders and throwing the region's transit service into chaos and gridlock," DiNapoli said. "I urge the Metropolitan Transportation Authority and its union partners to expedite reaching a reasonable settlement so we can avoid the widespread disruption of a strike."

Some 250,000 riders take the LIRR every day. DiNapoli's office estmates the strike's economic impact will grow as Memorial Day gets closer, and will disrupt people trying to go to Broadway shows, or out to the Hamptons, Fire Island, Montauk and more. Commuters watch, wait and make plans

Commuters are fretting over their options.

"I live in Queens, so I'm going to look at the QM buses and see what comes closest into the city, and then just take a train from there," one person said.

"I don't know. I guess not everyone can work without them," said another.

"Tens of thousands of Queens residents use the Long Island Rail Road as their preferred method of public transportation on a daily basis, especially in the eastern half of the borough where subway service is nonexistent. Meanwhile, major Queens venues like Citi Field and Forest Hills Stadium rely on the LIRR to not only transport patrons to and from their sites, but to help reduce congestion on area streets and local mass transit lines. Should a strike materialize, it would prove detrimental to the daily lives of our neighbors and the economy of our borough in numerous ways," Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said. "I strongly encourage the leads of both the MTA and the LIRR workers' union to debate in good faith and remain at the negotiating table until a deal has been secured — one that ensures employees are fairly compensated and commuters are not left waiting on the platform for a strike to end."