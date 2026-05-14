LIRR trains delayed, canceled due to feeder cable fire at Penn Station

LIRR riders should check their trains as multiple branches are experiencing delays, cancellations and reroutes after smoke conditions were reported in Penn Station.

FDNY officials said there was a feeder cable fire just after 11:20 a.m.

The Babylon and Huntington trains to Penn Station were diverted to Grand Central. Meanwhile, the Ronkonkoma train and Port Washington trains were canceled, according to the MTA's website. The Far Rockaway and Long Beach trains are also experiencing delays.

They said the subway is cross-honoring LIRR tickets in the City Terminal Zone. That includes Penn Station, Forest Hills, Kew Gardens, Jamaica Center-Parsons/Archer on the E line, Grand Central on the 4,5,6 and 7 lines and Woodside on the 7 line.

"All westbound trains to Penn Station will terminate at Jamaica," the MTA's website stated.

More than 80 fire and EMS personel are responding to the fire, according to FDNY.

There were no injuries reported.

Check back soon for more information on this developing story.