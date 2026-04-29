LIRR delays, reroutes after train gets stuck in tunnel during morning commute

A Long Island Rail Road train hit debris Wednesday morning in one of the East River tunnels, causing delays and reroutes on eight of the 11 branches.

The debris was from an NJ Transit train that got stuck earlier, according to a service alert.

Trains heading to Penn Station are being affected, with some being delayed or canceled and others being diverted to Grand Central. No trains are going into Penn Station, according to LIRR officials.

A rescue train came to the disabled LIRR train to offload the passengers. Some were put on a passing, occupied train, and others were put on an empty train that pulled up, transportation officials said.

Commuters will head back to Long Island City or Grand Central.

The LIRR train is still stuck in the tunnel. The NJ Transit train was removed.

Click here to see the active alerts for all the LIRR branches.