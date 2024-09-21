Watch CBS News
James Sands' header in final seconds spoils Lionel Messi's trip to Yankees Stadium, as NYCFC ties Inter Miami

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NEW YORK -- James Sands scored late in stoppage time and New York FC salvaged a 1-1 draw with Lionel Messi and Inter Miami on Saturday.

Miami (19-4-7) didn't get on the board until the 75th minute when Leo Campana, a late entry to the game, finished a play started by Messi. Messi carried the ball forward before finding Jordi Alba to his left streaking inside the box and he tapped it across to a wide-open Campana.

New York (11-11-8) got a corner kick in the fifth minute of stoppage time and Santiago Rodriguez sent a perfect feed into the box where Sands was wide open at the 6-yard line to head the ball just inside the near post.

The game drew 44,738 to Yankee Stadium, the second highest total in NYFC history. The two clubs played to 1-1 draw in Miami on March 30.

Inter Miami started the day eight points ahead of next closest team in Supporters' Shield race with four matches left.

Inter Miami returns home to play Charlotte FC on Saturday. NYCFC travels to play the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

