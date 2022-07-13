Neighbors, friends grieve loss of Lindelia and Julián Vasquez, woman and child killed in Hudson River boat accident

ELIZABETH, N.J. -- We are learning more about the woman and child who died when a boat capsized in the Hudson on Tuesday.

As CBS2's Thalia Perez reports, it was supposed to be a fun, family day out before things turned tragic.

Neighbors and friends are grieving the loss of 47-year-old Lindelia and 7-year old Julián Vasquez, both from the same family and both tragically lost their lives when the private boat they were in capsized.

"It's a very sad loss, plus the little boy was only 7 years old," Hector Alvarez said in Spanish.

Holding back tears, Alvarez says he met Vasquez several years ago when she started working at Canela's Bar and Restaurant on North Broad Street in Elizabeth. He works at the neighboring business and says they both came to the United States from Colombia with big dreams.

"She was a great woman that helped many people," he said in Spanish.

Police say the boat they were in flipped over the Hudson River near West 46th Street just before 3 p.m. Tuesday. The 47-year old and the child were on board with a group of 12 family members, some visiting from Florida and Colombia.

Sources tell CBS2 Julian was trapped under the capsized boat with Lindelia and was wearing a life vest when found by divers. It's unclear if Lindelia was wearing a vest.

"The people, it was their first time here. They want to see New York City," said Albeiro Orozco, who owns Brisas Bakery on Morris Avenue.

Orozco says he and Vasquez were also friends. He tells CBS2 she brought her family into the bakery the morning before the accident.

"She's buy a lot of empanadas, cheese bread, juices. Everything, the lunch to bring for the boat," he said.

Orozco says he will miss his longtime friend who was a mom, a hard worker and well loved by everyone in the neighborhood.