Officials: 2 dead, several others rescued after boat capsizes in Hudson River

Officials: 2 dead, several others rescued after boat capsizes in Hudson Riverget the free app
NEW YORK -- Emergency responders are on the scene after a boat capsized in the Hudson River.
The incident took place around 2:45 p.m. near Pier 84 at 44th Street.
NYPD and FDNY SCUBA teams rushed to respond. They say at least 11 people were pulled from the water. At least two have died, a woman and a 7-year-old boy, authorities said.
Check below for the latest updates.
Officials: 2 critical among 11 others rescued
FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh said the woman who died in Tuesday's incident in Lower Manhattan was 50 years old, and added two of the 11 other people pulled from the water are in critical condition.
In addition, one victim is in critical but stable condition and eight others are stable, Kavanagh added.
NYPD Commissioner Sewell: "This is a tragic day for New Yorkers"
At a news conference on Tuesday evening, NYPD Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced the deaths of a woman and a 7-year-old boy following the capsizing of a boat in the waters off Lower Manhattan.
Sewell said the incident happened at around 2:45 p.m., adding a 911 call was received for an overturned vessel by The Battery.
"The NYPD and FDNY immediately deployed resources to the area. NYPD Harbor Patrol arrived at Pier 86 at West 46th Street where they observed a capsized vessel," Sewell said. "Two victims were rescued by Harbor. They were drifting near the boat. The NYPD SCUBA immediately deployed divers into the water. A female was brought to surface and into the boat. She was unresponsive. Without delay, FDNY Marine divers also entered the water and pulled out a male, 7 years old. He was also unresponsive. Unfortunately, both of those individuals have been pronounced deceased."
Sewell went on to say, "This is a tragic day for New Yorkers. Indeed, it may have well been worse were it not for the incredible effort by not only our own extraordinary first responders but also the swift response from New York Waterway ferries who rescued nine additional people from the water."
Watch team coverage of the rescue
NY Waterway hails captains, crews who helped in rescue
"We are so proud of the NY Waterway captains and crews that leapt into action today to rescue boaters following the maritime accident in the Hudson. Their training and professionalism saved lives, as they have countless times before," NY Waterway posted on Twitter.
Officials say 12 people rescued, 2 in critical condition
Mayor Eric Adams was on the scene after a boat capsized in the Hudson River.
The incident took place around 2:45 p.m. near Pier 84 at 44th Street.
NYPD and FDNY scuba teams rushed to respond. They say a dozen people were pulled from the water. Two people are in critical condition and have been rushed to area hospitals, authorities said. Nine injuries were said to be minor.
At least two southbound lanes of the Henry Hudson Parkway were closed while the rescues were underway.
Two NY Waterway ferries assisted in the rescues. NY Waterway says a private boat overturned.
Chopper 2 over the scene
Chopper 2 was over the scene shortly after the boat capsized.