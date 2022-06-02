New Yorkers head to Lincoln Center's Oasis for live music, salsa dancing

"The Oasis" outdoor disco floor starts June 1 at Lincoln Center

NEW YORK -- Dancing was on tap at Summer for the City, and Wednesday evening, crowds were treated to a little salsa.

Dancers moved to the music from a live band outside Lincoln Center.

The Oasis is the city's largest outdoor dance floor with a 10-foot disco ball and mirrored stage.

The dance floor will be open daily through Aug. 14. For more details, visit summerforthecity.org.