Watch CBS News
Local News

New Yorkers head to Lincoln Center's Oasis for live music, salsa dancing

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

"The Oasis" outdoor disco floor starts June 1 at Lincoln Center 00:41

NEW YORK -- Dancing was on tap at Summer for the City, and Wednesday evening, crowds were treated to a little salsa.

Dancers moved to the music from a live band outside Lincoln Center.

The Oasis is the city's largest outdoor dance floor with a 10-foot disco ball and mirrored stage.

The dance floor will be open daily through Aug. 14. For more details, visit summerforthecity.org.

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on June 1, 2022 / 10:52 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.