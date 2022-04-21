Lincoln Center announces over 300 free summer events, including outdoor disco floor

NEW YORK -- Lincoln Center is gearing up for a summer celebration, and there's something for everyone.

There will be more than 300 free events on 10 stages as part of its "Summer for the City" series.

One highlight features "The Oasis," an outdoor disco floor starting June 1.

Lincoln Center's summer program begins May 14 and continues through Aug. 14. For more details, visit summerforthecity.org.