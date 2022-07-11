Hundreds of couples whose weddings were affected by the pandemic get an "I do" do-over at Lincoln Center

NEW YORK -- Hundreds of couples got the chance to tie the knot again in a big New York City celebration.

Everyone remembers their wedding day, but for couples at Lincoln Center's "Celebrate Love: A (Re)Wedding," the pandemic made it that much more memorable.

"It was pretty much COVID's peak," said Queen residents Kim Lawrence-Lopez.

"We were masked up. We only had our very immediate family at an outdoor ceremony," New Rochelle resident Erica Hackman said.

The Erica and Richard Hackman were among those getting a chance for an "I do" do-over, joining hundreds of couples celebrating together in a picture perfect outdoor ceremony at Lincoln Center, recommitting to their love in the city they love.

"It's very New York," Daniela Steila said.

This is the first in-person wedding for Steila and Mark Steinberg, who wed from afar during the pandemic.

"I couldn't get to Italy, she couldn't come here, so we married online while we were in different countries and only then could we be together," Steinberg said.

Each pair had a special story of how they got here.

"It was a surprise for me. She didn't tell me nothing. She just asked me in front of Lincoln Center to marry her," Astoria resident David Maldonado said.

The big wedding was one of hundreds of free events as part of Lincoln Center's "Summer for the City."

"Really, events that speak to all of the fun and excitement that New Yorkers need right now," said Shanta Thake, chief artistic officer at Lincoln Center.

The event featured some special guests, from musicians to the mayor, joining in the celebration featuring many cultures, backgrounds and religions.

The ceremony was sealed with a hug and a kiss and the lesson on love learned in the pandemic.

"You can get through anything as long as you could have the love of your partner," said Jeff Lawrence-Lopez.