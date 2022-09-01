Watch CBS News
Lewis Morgan scores in 43rd, Red Bulls beat Montreal

MONTREAL — Lewis Morgan scored in the 43rd minute and the New York Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0 on Wednesday night to end the Canadian team's unbeaten streak at a club record-tying eight games.

Cristian Casseres played it ahead to Morgan and the midfielder chipped it over goalkeeper James Pantemis.

New York improved to 13-8-8. Montreal dropped to 15-9-4.

First published on August 31, 2022 / 11:00 PM

