Lewis Morgan scores in 43rd, Red Bulls beat Montreal
MONTREAL — Lewis Morgan scored in the 43rd minute and the New York Red Bulls beat Montreal 1-0 on Wednesday night to end the Canadian team's unbeaten streak at a club record-tying eight games.
Cristian Casseres played it ahead to Morgan and the midfielder chipped it over goalkeeper James Pantemis.
New York improved to 13-8-8. Montreal dropped to 15-9-4.
