Leslie Odom, Jr. returning to "Hamilton" on Broadway for a limited time only

Leslie Odom, Jr. will return to Broadway to reprise the role he originated in the smash hit musical "Hamilton."

Odom won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording for his performance as Aaron Burr.

He last appeared in the role nine years ago, back in 2016. He'll appear for a limited time only, from Sept. 9-Nov. 23 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.

The announcement comes as "Hamilton" gets ready to celebrate its 10th year on Broadway this August.

"Returning to Hamilton is a deeply meaningful homecoming," Odom said. "I'm so grateful for the chance to step back into the room-especially during this anniversary moment-and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many."

"When I saw Leslie perform 'The Room Where It Happens' at the first act two workshops of 'Hamilton,' I knew I was witnessing a historic moment. How lucky we are that Leslie is returning to Hamilton and bringing his indelible Burr back to Broadway," the show's lead producer Jeffrey Seller said.

In addition to his Tony, Emmy and Grammy Awards, Odom is also an Academy Award nominee, and a New York Times bestselling author.

"Hamilton" took Broadway by storm. The show has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, along with a Pulitzer Prize, and has been honored by the Kennedy Center with a special citation.