Watch CBS News
Local News

Leslie Odom, Jr. returning to "Hamilton" on Broadway for a limited time only

By
Jesse Zanger
Managing Editor, CBS New York
Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.
Read Full Bio
Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Leslie Odom, Jr. returning to "Hamilton" on Broadway
Leslie Odom, Jr. returning to "Hamilton" on Broadway 00:36

Leslie Odom, Jr. will return to Broadway to reprise the role he originated in the smash hit musical "Hamilton." 

Odom won a Tony Award for Best Leading Actor in a Musical and a Grammy Award as a principal soloist on the original cast recording for his performance as Aaron Burr. 

He last appeared in the role nine years ago, back in 2016. He'll appear for a limited time only, from Sept. 9-Nov. 23 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre. 

The announcement comes as "Hamilton" gets ready to celebrate its 10th year on Broadway this August. 

"Returning to Hamilton is a deeply meaningful homecoming," Odom said. "I'm so grateful for the chance to step back into the room-especially during this anniversary moment-and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many."  

"When I saw Leslie perform 'The Room Where It Happens' at the first act two workshops of 'Hamilton,' I knew I was witnessing a historic moment. How lucky we are that Leslie is returning to Hamilton and bringing his indelible Burr back to Broadway," the show's lead producer Jeffrey Seller said.

In addition to his Tony, Emmy and Grammy Awards, Odom is also an Academy Award nominee, and a New York Times bestselling author. 

"Hamilton" took Broadway by storm. The show has won Tony, Grammy and Olivier Awards, along with a Pulitzer Prize, and has been honored by the Kennedy Center with a special citation.  

Jesse Zanger

Jesse Zanger is the managing editor of CBSNewYork.com. Jesse has previously worked for the Fox News Channel and Spectrum News NY1. He covers regional news around the Tri-State Area, with a particular focus on breaking news and extreme weather.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.