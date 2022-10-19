Watch CBS News
Lena Horne to have Broadway theater named after her

NEW YORK - It's a huge honor for a legendary actress. 

On Nov. 1, the Lena Horne Theatre will be officially dedicated. 

Horne was a star of the stage and screen who made her Broadway debut in 1934. 

When the Brooks Atkinson Theatre on West 47th Street is renamed, it will be a first for an African-American woman. 

The actress received a special Tony Award in 1981 for her sold-out show "Lena Horne: The Lady and Her Music." 

She died in 2010 at age 92. 

