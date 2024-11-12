Lee Zeldin's appointment as EPA head brings a mixed reaction from Long Island environmental leaders

LONG ISLAND -- Leaders in Nassau and Suffolk counties say they're hopeful that former Congressman Lee Zeldin, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for head of the Environmental Protection Agency, will in fact protect the environment.

Many have worked with him for years.

Zeldin said to be responsive, educated on climate change

Four years ago, Zeldin was calling on the EPA to protect water. Now, he's leading the agency.

"We were a bit shocked," said Adrienne Esposito, of the Citizens Campaign for the Environment.

However, Esposito, who has worked with Zeldin for decades, calls him responsive, with firsthand understanding of climate change. He lives in a flood zone.

"When we went to him with a critically important environmental public health issue, he did respond, but we also know he is very committed to carrying out the Trump agenda, which is not favorable to the environment," Esposito said.

Environmental advocates hope Zeldin stays true to past work, which includes supporting offshore wind, sponsoring clean water legislation, opposing offshore oil drilling, and funding waterway protections.

"I was horrified when I heard"

The Sierra Club Long Island Group, though, is not happy with the selection of Zeldin. It says he is unqualified and voted against critical environmental protection and clean-energy job investments in the midst of what was at the time the warmest year on record.

A vocal Trump supporter, Zeldin will likely be tasked with rolling back policies to combat global warming.

"I was horrified when I heard it was Lee Zeldin," the Sierra Club's Steve Rolston said. "I am hoping that Lee Zeldin will continue in his character of not being a yes man because Trump does want people to just cower to him."

For his part, Zeldin said he will "unleash U.S. energy dominance, make America the AI capital of the world and bring auto jobs back, while protecting access to clean air and water."

Zeldin had split from Trump years ago, acknowledging climate change is real.

Some opinions split down party lines

Nick LaLota, Zeldin's Republican successor in Congress, said, "This Republican administration through Lee will stand for a better balance protecting the environment without destroying the economy at the same time."

Gov. Kathy Hochul, who defeated then-candidate Zeldin two years ago, said, "Hopefully, these are all factors that the new head of EPA will know what was happening in his backyard, and to try to help solve problems, not create more."

The nomination of Zeldin, an attorney and military veteran, needs the approval of the Senate.