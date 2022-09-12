Lawsuit expected over arsenic scare at Jacob Riis Houses

NEW YORK - A lawyer for tenants at the Jacob Riis Houses will announce a lawsuit over this month's drinking water scare.

The city shocked residents of the East Village complex by reporting elevated levels of arsenic.

But on Saturday, officials did an about-face, claiming the testing firm had botched the results and that the water had always been safe to drink.

Several local lawmakers are calling for an investigation.

The lawsuit seeks damages for both illness or fear of illness from the scare, and also demands on-site health testing.