Watch CBS News
Local News

Lawsuit expected over arsenic scare at Jacob Riis Houses

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Lawsuit expected over arsenic scare at Jacob Riis Houses
Lawsuit expected over arsenic scare at Jacob Riis Houses 00:26

NEW YORK - A lawyer for tenants at the Jacob Riis Houses will announce a lawsuit over this month's drinking water scare. 

The city shocked residents of the East Village complex by reporting elevated levels of arsenic

But on Saturday, officials did an about-face, claiming the testing firm had botched the results and that the water had always been safe to drink. 

Several local lawmakers are calling for an investigation. 

The lawsuit seeks damages for both illness or fear of illness from the scare, and also demands on-site health testing. 

CBS New York Team
wcbs-cbs2-new-york-logo.jpg

The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on September 12, 2022 / 9:52 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.