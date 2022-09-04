Federal monitor investigating arsenic in tap water at NYCHA facility in Manhattan

NEW YORK -- A federal investigation has been launched into the tap water problem at a NYCHA housing facility in Manhattan.

Residents there are being told not to drink or cook with the water because of high levels of arsenic.

The investigation is being done by the NYCHA federal monitor's office and a source told CBS2's Astrid Martinez that this situation is being taken "very very seriously."

As residents of the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village continue to get free bottles of water, a letter on the investigation into the arsenic contamination was posted Sunday afternoon on the federal monitor's website.

It says, "to ensure the integrity of any inquiry," and for the safety of residents, it is asking NYCHA officials to "preserve all documents related to this issue," including electronic and paper communications, test results and timelines.

This comes as local leaders question how NYCHA has handled the test results and communications with residents.

"My biggest concern is that from the initial report it took several weeks for them to begin testing again. I believe that was around Aug. 12, Aug. 13, and then a further concern is how long it took for those results to come back. I believe that was almost two weeks," Public Advocate Jumaane Williams said.

Mayor Eric Adams' office says NYCHA started testing the water last month after several reports of cloudy water.

"I will give NYCHA and the health authorities credit for acting in this case, when the results were marginal indicating a possible unsafe level of arsenic. In fact, one test level showing below the EPA threshold, but they acted out of an abundance of caution. This was a conservative decision to declare the water unsafe," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said.

However, Levine said more transparency is needed to clear up confusion on when NYCHA relayed that information to tenants.

"If it's in fact true that two or more days went by that the city knew of the positive test and did not provide water or warning at a minimum, that really would be unacceptable. We need to investigate to determine the exact time of events," Levine said.

Dozens of tenants, including Mattilia Ramos, began complaining to housing about foggy water three weeks ago.

"The water in my apartment was like milk," Ramos said. "So how long have we been cooking with this water, bathing with this water and drinking this water. And you can't even boil arsenic out of water. You know that."

Fed up and frustrated, around 3,000 residents are demanding accountability.

"It's like a disrespect to these communities. It's appalling," Ramos said.

Neither the Department of Environmental Protection nor NYCHA have said what might have caused the high levels of arsenic.

In the meantime, the results of the latest test checking for arsenic are expected early Monday afternoon. At that point, residents will hopefully get the green light that they're tap water is safe.

CBS2 has asked both NYCHA and the city for their response to the federal monitor's action Sunday, but so far we have not heard back.