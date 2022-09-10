Tempers flare at Jacob Riis Houses after city says test showing arsenic in water was wrong

Tempers flare at Jacob Riis Houses as city says water had no arsenic after all

NEW YORK - It's a stunning reversal from the city about recent testing that found arsenic in the water at a public housing complex in the East Village.

The city now says those test results were not accurate, and the testing company is to blame.

As CBS2's Christina Fan reports, it turns out the water may have been safe to use all this time. The city say the laboratory that provided the initial test results retracted its claims and - even worse - admitted to being the ones that introduced arsenic in the samples.

Tempers flared inside PS34 Friday, as angry tenants packed into a public meeting for residents of the Jacob Riis Houses.

"You need to value us," one resident said.

They were trying to get to the bottom of a weeklong "do not drink" advisory regarding their tap water.

"There was a long line. It looked like a concert. At one point they said they reached the capacity. I left and came back," said a resident.

Positive test results for arsenic were first released just before midnight on September 2nd. Residents were told not to drink or cook with their tap after trace amounts of the heavy metal were found in samples.

A follow-up test came back negative.

Now, the city says the lab who conducted the initial testing admitted to making an error, retracting their results.

"Now we must apologize to you for the past eight days," said NYCHA Chair & CEO Gregory Russ.

Russ said NYCHA is working to determine how to compensate residents for the error.

"We thought these tests were not on point. But you know what? We have not done well with our residents and the community in speaking to issues about NYCHA," Russ said.

City officials say they are awaiting a final battery of tests to make absolute sure the water is safe. Results are expected to come in Saturday.

In the meantime, residents are still being told not to drink or cook with the water as a precaution. Officials say they will spend a lot of energy over the coming weeks determining why results came back faulty.

The following is the full statement released by the mayor's office:

"Today, Environmental Monitoring and Technologies — the original lab that provided the initial test results claiming there was arsenic in the water at Riis Houses issued a full retraction and released revised results, calling their initial results 'incorrect.' Worse yet, the company has now admitted to being the ones that introduced arsenic into the samples, leading to the false results.

"Environmental Monitoring and Technologies also today released results of a retest they initiated of the original samples and found the results to be negative for arsenic. This matches the separate retest we conducted through a different vendor, LiRo Environmental. We have now tested more than 140 points — both at the source and at the point of delivery — and we can confidently say the water at Riis Houses is and has been free of any discernable amount of arsenic since the initial tests were initiated in August. Needless to say, neither NYCHA nor any other city agency will test water through Environmental Monitoring and Technologies any longer, and the city intends to pursue all available legal options on behalf of the residents of Riis Houses.

"Above all else, the health and safety of residents remain our top priorities and we continue to approach the situation with an extreme level of care, which is why, earlier this week, we initiated a number of additional tests through LiRo Environmental for other contaminants. Initial results for typical contaminants have now come back negative. We expect to have additional results for non-typical contaminants tomorrow. In the meantime, out of an abundance of caution, we are continuing to ask Riis Houses residents not to drink or cook with the water in their buildings until these final test results are returned and analyzed. We continue to provide clean water for anyone who needs it.

"We have and will continue to be transparent about the information we receive. As such, we will be releasing the initial arsenic reports from Environmental Monitoring and Technologies that we now know to be inaccurate and the revised reports from the company provided to us today, as well as the negative results we received from LiRo Environmental earlier this week. We will continue to provide updates as we get them."

