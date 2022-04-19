Latest heavy rain sparks flooding fears in already hard-hit New Milford, N.J.

Latest storm has flooding fears on the rise in New Milford, N.J.

NEW MILFORD, N.J. -- A flood watch is in effect in parts of the Tri-State Area on Monday night.

That includes New Milford in Bergen County, which is no stranger to flooding.

CBS2's Jenna DeAngelis was at River Edge train station near the Hackensack River and a main concern for people who live in the area is dealing with flooding again.

You may remember video from just over a week ago showing several homes that were evacuated after rain caused the river to crest and flood nearby streets. It happened as many were still trying to recover from the remnants of Hurricane Ida.

With the flood watch in effect, neighbors DeAngelis spoke to made sure to bring up items from their basements.

READ MORE: After major flooding in New Milford, Bergen County executive wants answers from water company

New Milford resident Albert Colon said any time there's heavy rain, it's a sleepless night.

"You lack of sleep because you're worried about whether its gonna come in, so you're constantly checking. We have family. We have kids. We have a dog, so you worry," Colon said. "It's just unfortunate. We shouldn't have to worry when it's regular rain. I understand in a hurricane. For it to be regular rain and us have to worry, it's crazy."

Some neighbors said they believe the Oradell Reservoir is what makes the flooding so bad, saying it's not properly managed or drained.

They said they're hoping for the best, but always preparing for the worst.

The rain just started in New Milford a little after 10 p.m., so it's a matter of waiting and seeing what happens.