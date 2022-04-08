Evacuations underway as Hackensack River floods New Milford, New Jersey
NEW MILFORD, N.J. -- Evacuations are underway in New Milford, New Jersey, where police say the Hackensack River has crested and flooded the area.
First responders can be seen wading through waist-deep water and using row boats to rescue people from their homes and cars near River Edge Road.
On Thursday night, the Passaic River also overflowed and flooded nearby streets.
CBS2 spoke with a restaurant owner who said there was 2 feet of water outside his business.
"We still have a lot in there, can't leave really," he said. "We got one area they can walk through, if they want to go through 2 feet of water."
That water has since receded.
Ramapo Police also posted a photo of a car stuck in flood waters at South Pascack and Grotke roads.
