Last week on the job for about 100 people as Freehold Nestlé plant prepares to close

Friday is last day on the job for about 100 people at Freehold Nestlé plant

FREEHOLD, N.J. - This is the last week on the job for about 100 people at a New Jersey coffee plant.

The 75-year-old Nestlé plant in Freehold is preparing to close and move operations overseas.

"My father worked here for 30 years. I had a brother worked here for 25. Two uncles worked here, and my son currently works here," employee Thom Lawlor said.

Three generations of Lawlors have poured their hearts into the Nestlé plant in Freehold, grinding out thousands of long shifts making instant coffee. Thom Lawlor has worked there for 45 years.

"Yeah, it's sad. I grew up with these people. I came here when I was 18 years old," Lawlor said.

Earlier this year, about 200 people were employed there. Then came the announcement that the plant would shutter. Now, employees say just more than 100 workers remain. Friday will be the last day for nearly all of them.

"This is like my house. Now I'm in there and they're tearing the heart out of it," employee Mike Wardell said.

Wardell has been working in the plant for 44 years.

"It was a great job. Made a lot of friends and stuff here, and had a lot of fun while we were doing it. And that's the part that hurts the most. You work with these people so long, they're like family," Wardell said.

Nestlé says the company is shifting its coffee operations to Mexico and Brazil, a move that was blasted by the local teamsters union.

"It's like every time somebody leaves, it's like a piece of my heart goes with them, believe it or not. And it's very emotional," Wardell said.

Now in their 60s, Wardell and Lawlor plan to retire, but many younger employees don't have that luxury.

"But it forced my son to move out of state to go find employment elsewhere. It's a shame," Wardell said.

Over the decades, the plant boosted the local economy, and sent the smell of fresh-ground coffee wafting into the air. Now, the future of the property remains up in the air.

Employees say less than 30 workers will remain on the job until next month, winding down operations. Then a handful more will stay on until the plant is fully closed in March.