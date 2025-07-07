72-year-old Brooklyn man with Lewy body dementia turns to stand-up comedy

When Larry Lawrence was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, he decided to pursue a lifelong interest, and walked straight into the spotlight.

At 72, Lawrence is often one of the oldest comedians in any given lineup, though he's a relative newcomer in the world of stand-up.

"I've done a lot of shows, 150, 200 shows. I've got six laughs. Seven!" he quipped during a recent set.

"This turkey hunting season I've been shot at!" he joked during another routine.

"I have a turkey waddle. I make fun of that. I have a high forehead. Did you notice that?!" he told CBS News New York, referring to his self-deprecating humor.

"I have annoying symptoms"

Several years ago, Lawrence says he began experiencing dangerous sleep behaviors, acting out nightmares that left him with bruises and cuts on his face.

"I'm going to emphasize this. No pain. I have annoying symptoms. I'm not happy about it. They are all tolerable. I don't think I complain about it too much," he said.

That's when doctors diagnosed him with Lewy body dementia, or LBD, the second most common form of progressive dementia in the country. Despite the challenges, Lawrence found a new calling on stage, and encouragement from his medical team.

"Keep doing it. It's good for your mind, your body, your soul," Lawrence said his doctors told him.

"Dementia is not one disease. It's a category"

Dr. Jason Cohen, Assistant Professor of Neurology and Psychiatry at Montefiore Medical Center, explains the condition can be difficult to diagnose and treat.

"Dementia is not one disease. It's a category. It just means that because of some sort of thinking or memory problem, you can't do your daily activities," Cohen said.

Lawrence, who spent more than 30 years as a social worker before retiring, decided to pursue comedy shortly after receiving his diagnosis. His sets now often include jokes about aging, health, and his childhood.

"I have an ambulance parked outside," he joked during a recent performance.

He also joined a support group led by Norma Loeb of the Lewy Body Dementia Resource Center, who says that a correct diagnosis is vital for appropriate treatment.

"Someone with Lewy body can be speaking to you like this one moment and then later find it very difficult to answer a simple question. And you may not see that in a doctor's visit," Loeb said.

Cohen says that while not everyone with LBD can do comedy, staying socially and creatively active is critical.

"[For] some people, their dementia is going to get in their way of some of their activities more than others... I would encourage people to pursue what they love, pursue their hobbies, their activities, especially if it involves other people, because that social piece is so important, both in terms of protecting your brain and protecting your brain health, but also quality of life," Cohen said.

"My adrenaline and excitement and the crowd just keep me going"

Lawrence also walks to most of his dozen monthly performances as a way to combat the low blood pressure he experiences during prolonged standing. But the condition disappears, he says, once he's onstage.

"My adrenaline and excitement and the crowd just keep me going," he said.

Though most audience members have no idea what he's going through, he says their laughter is more than applause, it's medicine.

"I have cardiac issues and other issues. That's going to get me. This will not get me!" Lawrence said.

With every set, Lawrence is rewriting the script of his golden years, one punchline at a time.

