LaGuardia Airport website targeted in apparent cyberattack
NEW YORK -- The websites for LaGuardia Airport and other major U.S. airports went down overnight in an apparent cyberattack.
According to the Port Authority, something they're calling a "denial of service" incident resulted in delays accessing the LaGuardia website at around 3 a.m. Monday.
The problem was fixed in about 15 minutes and did not impact operations.
Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago airports also reported having website issues.
The attacks came after a group of pro-Russian hackers called for disruptions.
