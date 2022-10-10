LaGuardia Airport website targeted in apparent cyberattack

NEW YORK -- The websites for LaGuardia Airport and other major U.S. airports went down overnight in an apparent cyberattack.

According to the Port Authority, something they're calling a "denial of service" incident resulted in delays accessing the LaGuardia website at around 3 a.m. Monday.

The problem was fixed in about 15 minutes and did not impact operations.

Atlanta, Los Angeles and Chicago airports also reported having website issues.

The attacks came after a group of pro-Russian hackers called for disruptions.