Lady Gaga announces her 2025 Mayhem tour is coming to NYC. Here's when to get presale tickets.

Lady Gaga just dropped the dates for her 2025 tour, and New York is one of only five U.S. cities that made the cut.

The MAYHEM Ball tour accompanies her "Mayhem" album, which came out earlier this month.

"I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going," the star posted on social media Wednesday morning.

"We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can't in stadiums - and honestly, I can't wait," the post continued. "This show is designed to be the kind of theatrical and electrifying experience that brings the MAYHEM to life exactly how I envision it."

The summer-fall tour kicks off in July with two shows in Las Vegas, followed by a stop in Seattle before arriving in the Big Apple.

New York will have three performances on August 22, 23, and 26 at Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. Ticketmaster says presale tickets go on sale at noon on March 31, followed by tickets for the general public at noon on April 3.

From here, the tour travels to Miami, Toronto and Chicago then over to Europe.

July 16 in Las Vegas, NV

July 18 in Las Vegas, NV

August 6 in Seattle, WA

August 7 in Seattle, WA

August 22 in New York, N.Y.

August 23 in New York, N.Y.

August 26 in New York, N.Y.

August 31 in Miami, FL

September 1 in Miami, FL

September 10 in Toronto, ON

September 11 in Toronto, ON

September 15 in Chicago, IL

September 17 in Chicago, IL

September 29 in London, UK

September 30 in London, UK

October 2 in London, UK

October 7 in Manchester, UK

October 12 in Stockholm, Sweden

October 13 in Stockholm, Sweden

October 19 in Milan, Italy

October 20 in Milan, Italy

October 28 in Barcelona, Spain

October 29 in Barcelona, Spain

November 4 in Berlin, Germany

November 5 in Berlin, Germany

November 9 in Amsterdam, Netherlands

November 11 in Antwerp, Belgium

November 13 in Lyon, France

November 14 in Lyon, France

November 17 in Paris, France

November 18 in Paris, France

November 20 in Paris, France

Lady Gaga, born Stefani Joanne Angelina Germanotta, grew up in New York City and went to NYU. Her most recent tour, The Chromatica Ball in 2022, featured a run at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

Both venues have some other big shows coming up this summer, including Beyonce's "Cowboy Carter" tour at MetLife in May.