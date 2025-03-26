Lady Gaga announces "Mayhem Ball" tour stop in Chicago, one of only 5 U.S. cities included

Lady Gaga is making a tour stop in Chicago. The Grammy-winning artist announced her tour, The Mayhem Ball, on Wednesday.

The Chicago stop represents one of only five U.S. stops listed for the forthcoming tour, also including New York, Seattle, Las Vegas and Miami. There is also a stop in Toronto.

"I wasn't planning to tour this year after my shows in Singapore but the incredible response to the new album inspired me to keep things going," Gaga said in an Instagram post. "We chose arenas this time to give me the opportunity to control the details of the show in a way you simply can't in stadiums—and honestly, I can't wait."

Gaga will perform in Chicago on Sept. 15 and Sept. 17.

Gaga said she chose arenas instead of stadiums for her tour this time around. Ticketmaster and Variety report that her Chicago stops will take place at United Center.

Presale tickets are available starting Monday, with general public sales beginning Thursday, April 3.

This year, Gaga and Bruno Mars won the Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for their song "Die With a Smile." They were also nominated for Song of the Year, which went to "Not Like Us" by Kendrick Lamar.