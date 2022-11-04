Kyrie Irving apologizes to Jewish community following 5-game suspension

NEW YORK -- Kyrie Irving finally apologized late Thursday night over his social media posts about an antisemitic movie.

His apology came only after the Brooklyn Nets suspended him.

The Nets call him "unfit to be associated" with the team and suspended him for at least five games.

Irving posted on Instagram saying, "I am deeply sorry to have caused your pain and I apologize."

It was a change in tune from earlier in the day when he was asked directly if he would apologize for posting a link to an antisemitic movie on his social media.

"You didn't mean to cause any harm. Are you apologizing?" one reporter asked.

"I didn't mean to cause any harm. I'm not the one who made the documentary," Irving replied.

READ MORE: Fans wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts sit courtside after Nets star Kyrie Irving tweet

It's been a week since his controversial post.

NBA Commissioner Adam Silver, who is Jewish himself, said Thursday, "Kyrie Irving made a reckless decision" and said he plans to meet with Irving next week.

Prior to Irving's apology, the Nets also announced he would be suspended for at least five games without pay until he "satisfies a series of objective remedial measures that address the harmful impact of his conduct."

Statement from the Brooklyn Nets pic.twitter.com/699px8XYpx — Brooklyn Nets (@BrooklynNets) November 4, 2022

The team and Irving had already pledged to each donate $500,000 to the Anti-Defamation League. But the organization's CEO tweeted Thursday night it "cannot in good conscience accept his donation," calling the news conference where he was asked if he had antisemitic beliefs a "debacle."

"I cannot be antisemitic if I know where I come from," Irving said.

No stranger to controversy, Irving has promoted conspiracy theories in the past to his millions of followers.

"Because of the influence he has, the platform... thousands or hundreds of thousands of people even may be looking into what's in this movie or its ideas," said Dan Wolken of USA Today.

The NBA commissioner said he will be meeting with Irving in person next week. It's not clear when he will be back on the court.