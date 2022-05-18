Father of 11-year-old stray-bullet victim Khyara Tay says he wants shooter "to suffer in pain"

Grieving parents speak out after stray bullet shooting of Kyhara Tay

Grieving parents speak out after stray bullet shooting of Kyhara Tay

Grieving parents speak out after stray bullet shooting of Kyhara Tay

NEW YORK -- Outrage is building in the Bronx after 11-year-old Kyhara Tay was shot and killed by a stray bullet on Monday.

On Wednesday, Borough President Vanessa Gibson joined the girl's devastated parents at a rally, focusing on preventing future tragedies, CBS2's Christina Fan reported.

"I'm never going to touch or see her again," Tay's grieving father said.

Khyara's parents hung onto one another for support as they returned to the scene where their young daughter was killed. Her father broke his silence, and was unable to contain his anguish.

"Please, I'm going to be living in pain the rest of my life. I want that person to suffer in pain," he said.

At the community rally, city leaders tried quelling the anger felt by parents, infuriated their children keep getting caught in the crossfire.

According to the Bronx district attorney, 16 kids under the age of 16 have been shot in the borough so far this year.

Even more alarming, 25 kids in that same age group have been arrested for gun possession.

"It's too easy to get a gun. These young people feel comfortable carrying weapons around in our communities, lawlessly, and aimlessly, with no regard for human life," Gibson said.

Gibson and other speakers called for immediate action on the federal level to stop the proliferation of guns in our neighborhoods. They also pointed a finger at the state.

"It's the rapid criminality and criminal justice reforms that have tied the hands of law enforcement, judges, and prosecutors," City Councilman Rafael Salamanca said.

The community is also vowing to play a bigger role.

"Everybody has got to step up and take part. Don't be in the house, on the phone or TV. Come out in our community and see what's going on," said Bronx resident Ericka Lee.

Police are still searching for the two people on a scooter who opened fire Monday afternoon.

A $10,000 reward is being offered for information.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.