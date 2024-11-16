Kraken beat Islanders for 4th straight win

SEATTLE — Jamie Oleksiak scored the tiebreaking goal with 3:13 left, and the Seattle Kraken beat the New York Islanders 3-2 on Saturday for their fourth straight win.

Yanni Gourde and Jared McCann also scored for Seattle, and Brandon Tanev had two assists. Joey Daccord stopped 22 shots.

Brock Nelson and Pierre Engvall scored for the Islanders, who had earned a point in five straight games (3-0-2). Ilya Sorokin finished with 24 saves.

Gourde put Seattle ahead with his first goal of the season at 8:10 of the first period, but Engvall tied it with 6:22 left.

After a scoreless second period, Nelson gave New York the lead at 4:49 of the third, but McCann tied it again less than a minute later with his team-high ninth goal of the season.

Takeaways

Kraken: McCann's goal continued his torrid November for the Kraken. McCann has seven points in his past five games dating back to Nov. 5th, with four goals and three assists in that stretch.

Islanders: The Islanders rank 25th in the league in goals per game, and have yet to win a game this season when scoring fewer than four goals.

Key moment

Nelson's third period goal could've been a backbreaker, as the Kraken hadn't done much on offense since the first period. However, McCann quickly responded with a goal of his own and the Kraken never looked back.

Key stat

The Kraken are outscoring opponents 15-8 during their four-game win streak.

Up Next

Islanders play at Calgary on Tuesday, while Kraken host the New York Rangers on Sunday.