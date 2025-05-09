Watch CBS News
New York Knicks fans celebrate Pope Leo XIV's Villanova ties

Nick Caloway
New York Knicks fans are rejoicing after the election of Pope Leo XIV who, like three of the team's star players, attended Villanova University. 

The Knicks have a 2-0 series lead against the Boston Celtics after two miraculous 20-point comebacks in the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals, and now fans are hoping there's some divine intervention in Game 3 on Saturday and beyond. 

Pope Leo XIV and the "Villanova Knicks" 

The election of Cardinal Robert Prevost to lead the Catholic church surprised the world -- and gave Knicks fans a boost. He's the first American pontiff and, like Jalen Brunson, Josh Hart and Mikal Bridges, went to Villanova. 

Pope Leo XIV graduated from Villanova with a bachelor's degree in mathematics in 1977. Brunson and Bridges played for the Wildcats from 2015-2018 and Hart from 2013-2017.

T25 at 75 Biggest Changes
Providence coach Ed Cooley, right, and Villanova's Jalen Brunson (1) react after Brunson made a three point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in the Big East men's tournament finals Saturday, March 10, 2018, in New York. Frank Franklin II / AP

"Real cool. I'm just happy that we're getting noticed for being a good school," said Brunson, who scored 17 points, including the game-winning free throws, in Game 2. 

Hart scored 23 points in the second game in Boston and Bridges recorded his second straight game-clinching steal. 

"What a holy blessing" 

Knicks superfan Spike Lee declared on social media, "What a holy blessing. The Knickerbockers are gonna win the 2024-2025 NBA world championship. It is divinity." 

"I think it's good. Any help we can get to beat Boston. We have them on their back foot now. Keep the pressure up and say your prayers," Geoff McGrath, of Irvington, New York, said. 

But if Pope Leo XIV wants to watch the "Villanova Knicks," he might have to call in some favors. Ticket prices for Game 3 on Saturday at Madison Square Garden start at around $600. The game tips off at 3:30 p.m. 

Tickets for Game 4 on Monday appear to be even more expensive. 

