Villanova alumnus Cardinal Robert Prevost elected first American pope

By
Tom Dougherty
Cardinal Robert Prevost, a Villanova University graduate, has been chosen as the next leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics and succeeds Pope Francis. Prevost chose Leo XIV as his papal name, and he is the first American pope.

Pope Leo XIV was made a cardinal in 2023 by Pope Francis.

Born in Chicago, Illinois, Pope Leo XIV graduated from Villanova with a bachelor's degree in mathematics in 1977.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

