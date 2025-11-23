Gotham FC to celebrate NWSL championship in NYC with parade and keys to city Monday

New York City is honoring National Women's Soccer League champions Gotham FC with a parade and keys to the city Monday.

The soccer club won their second league championship in three years Saturday with a goal from Rose Lavelle in the 80th minute to beat the Washington Spirit 1-0.

Mayor Eric Adams announced there will be a procession around City Hall Park, followed by a ceremony with the players and coaches. He also had City Hall and other buildings lit up in blue in their honor.

Rose Lavelle, of NJ/NY Gotham FC, celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the NWSL Championship 2025 final against the Washington Spirit on November 22, 2025 in San Jose, California. Kelley L Cox/NWSL via Getty Images

"At a time when the rest of the country is sleeping on women's sports, New York City stands tall and celebrates our champions. Gotham Football Club continues to make our city proud, and we will celebrate them like the champions they proved they are [Saturday] night. This team embodies everything we love about women's soccer — grit, skill, and pure determination," Adams said in a statement after their victory. "In a city that never settles for less, Gotham FC reminds us of what it means to fight for greatness, to defy expectations, and to win with heart."

Here's everything to know about the festivities.

What time does the Gotham FC championship parade start?

The celebration is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Monday, Nov. 24.

It comes just days before Thanksgiving, as the city prepares for the 99th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The forecast is expected to be sunny and mild, with highs in the low 50s, before rain moves in Tuesday into Wednesday.

Gotham FC 2025 championship parade route

The parade will begin at Barclay Street and Broadway in Lower Manhattan and head north roughly four blocks to Chambers Street for the keys to the city ceremony outside City Hall.

Gotham FC represents both New York and New Jersey and plays their home games at Sports Illustrated Stadium in Harrison, New Jersey.

How to watch the Gotham FC championship celebration

CBS News New York will have coverage from City Hall Plaza, where there will also be designated viewing areas for the public.

The mayor announced 500 free tickets would become available Sunday morning on a first-come, first-served basis online here.