Ja Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies hold on to defeat Knicks

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS/AP

NEW YORK -- Ja Morant had 27 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds in his fifth career triple-double, and the Memphis Grizzlies held off the New York Knicks 127-123 on Sunday.

Morant scored 10 points in the fourth quarter, hitting the go-ahead basket after rebounding his own miss with 13.9 seconds left in regulation.

Dillon Brooks scrod 23 points and Jaren Jackson Jr. added 21 for the Grizzlies, who lost a 12-point lead in the fourth quarter but recovered for their second straight victory.

Jalen Brunson had 30 points and RJ Barrett added 22 for the Knicks, who have lost two straight and four of their last five.

Brunson led New York's comeback and his two free throws gave the Knicks a 123-122 lead with 26 seconds remaining after Brooks fouled him after trying to swipe the ball away.

On the ensuing possession, Morant drove again into the lane and was met by two Knicks defenders, with Mitchell Robinson blocking his spinning layup attempt. But the ball came right back to Morant, who put it in to put Memphis back on top by one.

Brunson missed a pullup jumper and Morant was fouled and hit one of his two free throws to increase the lead 125-123 with 7.1 seconds to go. Brunson was short on a runner that would have tied it and Jackson was then fouled and hit two free throws to seal it.

Jackson's 3-pointer as time expired gave the Grizzlies a 54-51 lead at halftime.

TIP-INS

Grizzlies: Memphis had an assist on each of the 11 shots it made in the first quarter and finished the game with 32.

Knicks: G Immanuel Quickley was held out of the second half due to sore right knee.

UP NEXT

Grizzlies: Visit the Minnesota Timberwolves on Wednesday night.

Knicks: Visit the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. 

First published on November 27, 2022 / 9:31 PM

© 2022 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

