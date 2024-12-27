Knicks extend winning streak to 6 games with a win over Magic

ORLANDO, Fla. — Jalen Brunson had 26 points and nine assists, Josh Hart added 23 points and 13 rebounds and the New York Knicks extended their winning streak to six games with a 108-85 win over the Orlando Magic on Friday night.

Karl-Anthony Towns had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Knicks, who pulled away in the second half. Mikal Bridges, coming off a season-best 41-point game in a win over San Antonio on Christmas Day, added 17 points.

Jalen Suggs, limited to 26 minutes due to foul trouble, scored 27 points. Goga Bitadze had 14 points and 10 rebounds for Orlando, which dropped its second straight and lost for the fifth time in seven games.

Takeaways

Knicks: Winning their sixth straight overall and sixth straight road game — including two in Orlando — the Knicks relied on defense and a 44-32 rebound advantage.

Magic: Kentavious Caldwell-Pope moved to a forward spot and Wendell Carter Jr., came off the bench in the Magic's latest attempt to compensate for injuries to Paolo Banchero and Franz Wagner. But, they shot 36.8% and lost for the fourth time in six home games after winning their first 10.

Key moment

With 6:23 left in the third quarter, Suggs fouled Brunson on a lane runner, which Brunson converted into a three-point play that tied the game 63. Suggs had to sit with five fouls, and by the time he re-entered the game in the fourth quarter, the Knicks led 87-70.

Key stat

The Knicks made only 4 of 15 3-pointers, but made up for it with 54% shooting and a 24-for-34 effort from the line. Orlando hit 11 of 12 from the line.

Up next

The Knicks are at Washington on Saturday, while the Magic host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday.